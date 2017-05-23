The Latest: White House puts 'Jerusalem, Israel' on website

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to the Western Wall (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

The White House has put "Jerusalem, Israel," on its website.

U.S. policy doesn't hold that the city is part of Israel. Rather, Democratic and Republican administrations have said Jerusalem's status must be solved through U.S. negotiation.

A screen previewing upcoming statements by President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted the location as "Jerusalem, Israel."

No explanation was given for the dateline.

The Trump administration had said ahead of the president's trip that he wouldn't recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a pledge he made during the campaign.

But people familiar with Trump's trip said officials might offer a subtler gesture to recognize Israel's strong feelings about Jerusalem being its eternal capital.