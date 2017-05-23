Wings add Erin Phillips in front office after waiving Aussie

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Wings have hired Erin Phillips in the front office after waiving the Australian guard before the season.

The club said Monday that Phillips will be the director of player and franchise development starting this week. Phillips, who turned 32 last week, played the last of her nine WNBA seasons with the Wings last year.

Phillips has appeared in the Olympics twice with Australia and also played in a new women's Australian rules football league during the offseason. She is a two-time WNBA champion, with Indiana in 2012 and Phoenix two years later.

The Wings waived Phillips in the final roster cuts after she averaged 4.7 points and 1.2 assists per game in 32 games last season. She has career averages of 6.3 points and 2.0 assists.