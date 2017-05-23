UN envoy: All Syria parties agree to talks on constitution

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria says that for the first time all parties to the country's conflict have agreed to take part in expert talks to help lay the foundation for a new constitution.

Staffan de Mistura told the Security Council in a video briefing on Monday that he is also pleased that all parties were receptive to holding a seventh round of political talks he plans to start sometime in June.

He stressed that the U.N. isn't seeking to draft a new constitution, saying that must remain the right of the Syrian people.

De Mistura said the process is already "up and running" following technical meetings last week between the U.N. and experts from the government and opposition delegations.