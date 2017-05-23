BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, May 23

TODAY

Car parts retailer AutoZone and TurboTax software publisher Intuit report their latest quarterly earnings. The Commerce Department reports new home sales data for April.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

U.S.-listed shares of China's biggest online retailer, JD.com Inc., hit an all-time high Monday after it announced plans to develop drone aircraft capable of carrying a ton or more for long-distance deliveries.

CENTERPIECE

Merck's momentum

New drugs that boost the immune system's ability to fight cancer are helping patients and drugmakers, particularly Merck.

STORY STOCKS

Ford Motor (F)

Boeing (BA)

Huntsman (HUN)

Arconic (ARNC)

Halliburton (HAL)

M&T Bank (MTB)

Amgen (AMGN)

Nutraceutical (NUTR)

FUND FOCUS

American Century International Growth (TWIEX)

"Inconsistent results" and high fees have led Morningstar to downgrade the fund's Analyst Rating to Neutral.

