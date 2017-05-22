Brazil's Temer says he will only leave office if forced

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer is rejecting growing calls for him to resign over a corruption scandal.

He says in an interview published Monday by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper that resignation would be equivalent to admitting guilt. And he insists he's innocent.

Brazil's supreme court has opened investigations into Temer for allegedly obstructing justice, passive corruption and being a member of a criminal organization. The move follows release of an audiotape that appears to show the president endorsing the payment of hush money to a former ally in exchange for silence.

Businessman Joesley Batista also says in plea bargain testimony that he paid Temer and his allies millions in bribes and illegal campaign funds.

That's further undermined support for Temer, whose popularity already polled in single digits.