Azarenka aims to come back in time for Wimbledon

MOSCOW (AP) — Two-time Australian Open champion Viktoria Azarenka says she is planning to return to competition before Wimbledon.

Azarenka, who was ranked No. 1 for seven months in 2012 and 2013, went on a break last July to have her first child. She had previously been targeting a return at the July 31-Aug. 6 Bank of the West Classic in California.

In a statement on Twitter, the Belarusian says "my training has been progressing well and I feel ready to start competing," adding that she plans "to play one of the grass court events prior to Wimbledon."

Wimbledon starts July 3.

Azarenka won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, and has twice reached the Wimbledon semifinals.