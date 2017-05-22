Weather damage closes key commercial US-Mexico border bridge

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities have closed one of the busiest commercial crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border after damaging rains and winds.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement that Sunday's weather caused power outages, flooding and structural damage at the World Trade Bridge between Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. Traffic is suspended pending further notice.

Images from the area show tractor trailers flipped on their sides and cosmetic damage to bridge facilities. Power was knocked out in several Mexican border cities.

The World Trade Bridge is exclusively for commercial traffic between the two countries. The U.S. facility processes more than 12,000 cargo vehicles per day.

The National Weather Service says it is investigating whether there was a tornado. Commercial traffic is being rerouted to the Colombia-Solidarity bridge.