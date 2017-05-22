Brazil packed with travel riches, so why so few tourists?

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil tourism has world-famous attractions but not enough visitors. This continent-sized nation of more than 200 million people welcomed just 6.6 million foreign visitors last year — fewer than tiny Singapore.

So how do you get more people to experience Brazilian culture or visit the Amazon? Plans are underway to promote cheaper flights and more flight routes. Another provision would allow Americans, Canadians, Japanese and Australians — all of whom need visas to visit Brazil — to apply for visas online, instead of at consulates.

Brazil has real problems of course — crime, Rio's polluted bay and Zika. But the government say those issues should be put in context. Tourists are not likely to visit rough neighborhoods, Zika cases have plunged, and the country has vast regions of unspoiled nature.