Court upholds 'soft money' limits; Gorsuch, Thomas disagree

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is upholding federal limits on political parties' use of so-called soft money for federal elections.

A three-judge court in Washington, D.C., had earlier upheld the restrictions in a challenge brought by Louisiana Republicans. Political parties may only use money they raise through the federal system for elections for Congress and president. This money often is called hard money because it is raised under rules limiting the size of contributions and requiring disclosure of its source.

Justice Neil Gorsuch joined Justice Clarence Thomas in calling for the Supreme Court to consider striking down limits on how political parties spend money. Gorsuch and Thomas said they would have set the case for argument. They did not otherwise comment.