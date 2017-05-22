The Latest: WHO head gives her last address to member states

GENEVA (AP) — The Latest on the annual World Health Assembly in Geneva (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Dr. Margaret Chan has given her last address as director-general of the World Health Organization at its annual gathering of member states in Geneva.

Chan said that despite criticism of the U.N. health agency in recent years — most notably in its fumbled response to the 2014 Ebola disaster in West Africa — the agency remains relevant. Chan said she was "personally accountable" for the agency's failures during the outbreak.

During her speech to the representatives of WHO's 194 member states, Chan said the world was fortunate other new diseases like Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome and bird flu are not spreading easily between people, but they have the potential to do so.

Chan said the initiatives she most wants to succeed are those aimed at eradicating polio and guinea worm.

___

12:05 p.m.

Taiwan's health minister says China has "unfairly blocked" the island's government from taking part in the annual meeting of the World Health Organization's governing body.

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung spoke Monday to reporters in Geneva moments before the start of the 10-day World Health Assembly, insisting that Taiwan had contributions to offer and accusing Beijing of playing politics with health.

Taiwan isn't a U.N. member state but was granted assembly "observer status" between 2009 and 2016 under an arrangement on the "One China" principle favored by Beijing. But China has accused the year-old government of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of reneging on that principle.

As the assembly began, China and Cuba spoke in favor of Taiwan's exclusion, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Palau defended Taiwan's bid.