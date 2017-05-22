Markets Right Now: Industrials lead US stocks broadly higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Industrial and materials companies are leading stocks broadly higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Chemicals maker Huntsman rose 2.6 percent early Monday after agreeing to be acquired by Clariant.

Ford rose 1.5 percent after replacing its CEO.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,390.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 81 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,887. The Nasdaq composite rose 26 points, or 0. percent, to 6,110.