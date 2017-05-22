Hakka Cultural Park: English guide training program launched

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei Hakka Affairs Commission (HAC) has launched the 2017 English Guide Training Program for Taipei City Hakka Cultural Park as part of Taipei City's effort to introduce Hakka origins and customs to international visitors.

Youths aged 18 or over with foreign language skills, like Hakka culture, interested in guide service, are welcome to sign up for the program.

The program encompasses classes including Hakka knowledge, foreign language guide service, global etiquette, oral expression, the ability to improvise, and how to address people. Participants will be able to receive on-site training and practice in guided tours.

With the Summer Universiade approaching, Taipei is expected to host nearly 10,000 athletes this August. Taipei City Hakka Cultural Park will seize the opportunity to market the island’s Hakka culture, greeting international visitors with the unique Hakka-style warmth and friendliness.

English Guide Training Program for Taipei City Hakka Cultural Park

Training Period: Every Sunday between June 18 and July 23

Location: Taipei City Hakka Cultural Park

Address: No. 2, Sec. 3, Tingzhou Rd.

Registration Deadline: June 9, 2017

Registration site: https://goo.gl/Ve27od (Chinese)

For more information, visit www.thcp.org.tw (Chinese).