Spain PM accuses Catalan leader of blackmail

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has accused the president of Catalonia of blackmailing the state following news reports that the powerful northeastern region has prepared a law to secede from Spain immediately if it is not allowed hold an independence referendum.

Rajoy said Monday that Carles Puigdemont's alleged plan was "intolerable," labeling it the most serious incident he has seen in his career.

Leading El Pais newspaper said the Catalan draft law envisages establishing a republic, taking immediate control of the judiciary in the region and seizing state property in Catalonia.

A senior Catalan lawmaker denied the content of the draft, saying it was outdated.

Rajoy demanded that Puigdemont present his secession proposal before Parliament and answer the blackmail charge.

Puidgemont visit Madrid later Monday for a conference on the referendum.