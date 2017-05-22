Eight-arch bridge at Sanxiantai on Taiwan’s east coast to be closed for 3.5 months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The East Coast National Scenic Area (ECNSA) headquarters said Monday that the eight-arch bridge on Taiwan’s east coast that connects Sanxiantai with the mainland will be closed for three and a half months from June 1 to September 15 for repair and maintenance.

The foot bridge, about 400 meters long, is the landmark of Sanxiantai, one of the most popular sites on the east coast.

Sanxiantai is an area containing a beach, several islands, sea caves and coral reefs on the coast of Chenggong Township, Taitung County.

Odd-shaped rocks are everywhere on the islands, including three huge rocks which have spawned legends about three Chinese saints setting foot on the island, hence the name “Three Saints Island.” There is a trail that goes around Sanxiantai, and it takes about 2 hours to go around it.

Tourists who used to visit this place could only reach Sanxiantai during low tide. In 1987, the government completed the eight-arch bridge that crosses over the sea to the largest island of Sanxiantai. It was designed in the shape of waves, like a prostrate sea dragon.