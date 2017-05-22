The Latest: Vigil planned to honor slain student

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the stabbing death of a visiting student at the University of Maryland (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

A vigil is planned to honor a Bowie State University student who was fatally stabbed while visiting the University of Maryland. The black student's slaying is being investigated by the FBI as a possible hate crime.

The vigil for Richard Collins III is planned for Monday evening at the historically black school's campus, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the University of Maryland, where the attack occurred. Bowie State spokeswoman Damita Chambers says it's a student-led effort. Chambers says the school plans a moment of silence during Tuesday's commencement, when 23-year-old Collins was to graduate.

Police arrested 22-year-old Sean Christopher Urbanski, who is white. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Police asked the FBI to assist after learning that Urbanski belonged to a Facebook group called "Alt-Reich: Nation," where members post disparaging material about African-Americans and others.

___

3:15 a.m.

Officials say the fatal stabbing of a black student visiting the University of Maryland is being investigated by the FBI as a possible hate crime.

Police say Bowie State student Richard Collins III was attacked early Saturday by 22-year-old Sean Christopher Urbanski, who has been charged with first- and second-degree murder along with first-degree assault.

University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said Sunday that he asked the FBI to assist in the investigation after learning that Urbanski belonged to a Facebook group called "Alt-Reich: Nation," where members post disparaging material about African-Americans and others.

Mitchell says the 23-year-old Collins was visiting friends at the College Park campus when he was stabbed. He was to graduate on Tuesday.

No attorney was listed for Urbanski on online court records.