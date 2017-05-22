Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 22, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;32;24;SW;14;77%;81%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;29;Sunny, low humidity;37;26;NW;20;41%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;25;14;Spotty showers;23;14;WSW;14;64%;62%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;25;17;A morning shower;24;16;ENE;15;68%;41%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;24;12;Clouds and sunshine;20;11;W;19;68%;18%;5

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;13;6;Showers around;13;7;NW;14;59%;84%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;32;18;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;SE;14;32%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and warm;29;14;A shower in places;28;14;WSW;34;32%;45%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;25;20;Showers and t-storms;28;21;NNE;17;81%;87%;3

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds, nice;25;16;Showers and t-storms;25;15;SSW;9;56%;62%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;Inc. clouds;16;12;NW;8;62%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;35;20;Clouds and sun, warm;39;23;ESE;11;15%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some brightening;33;24;Clouds and sun, nice;33;25;S;8;68%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;32;21;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;SW;11;54%;64%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;37;27;A shower;35;27;S;12;72%;69%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;24;17;W;13;65%;12%;7

Beijing, China;Cooler with rain;18;13;Sunny and beautiful;28;14;NW;8;35%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;23;13;Showers and t-storms;23;14;SE;6;56%;82%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;22;10;Periods of sun;24;11;WSW;8;48%;70%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;10;A shower in places;19;8;ESE;9;75%;58%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-shower in spots;27;18;A t-shower in spots;27;18;ESE;11;71%;48%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;24;13;Showers and t-storms;24;14;NW;11;58%;66%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;9;NNW;12;65%;60%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;SSE;8;50%;5%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A heavy p.m. t-storm;25;14;Showers and t-storms;22;13;NW;7;63%;76%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;20;15;Variable cloudiness;20;14;NE;13;79%;7%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A morning shower;30;18;NW;7;36%;48%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;High clouds;25;18;WSW;12;57%;81%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;34;18;Sunny and nice;31;17;N;16;35%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;NNW;18;51%;7%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A shower or t-storm;28;22;SE;6;63%;61%;10

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;38;29;A p.m. t-storm;40;30;S;8;57%;61%;11

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;22;13;Showers and t-storms;19;12;ENE;13;76%;85%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;33;27;A t-storm or two;31;27;WSW;12;80%;91%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;17;8;A shower;18;9;NW;10;71%;81%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun;26;23;Sunny and nice;27;23;NW;21;73%;4%;11

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;23;18;Showers around;23;13;NNW;15;67%;60%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers;28;22;Showers around;29;23;S;16;82%;67%;6

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;Mostly sunny, warmer;39;29;WSW;11;34%;2%;11

Denver, United States;Showers around;18;3;Mostly sunny, cool;16;5;WSW;13;49%;25%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the a.m.;36;27;Mostly sunny and hot;38;28;S;11;63%;26%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;8;67%;80%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;9;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;12;WSW;16;70%;25%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and summerlike;34;19;A shower or t-storm;31;18;N;9;36%;56%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;Sunshine, pleasant;22;19;ENE;24;74%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;N;8;87%;80%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;ENE;6;54%;6%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;An afternoon shower;32;24;S;13;57%;43%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;20;8;Spotty showers;16;8;NNW;15;55%;70%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;35;25;A heavy thunderstorm;33;25;SW;10;79%;76%;8

Hong Kong, China;Morning downpours;30;24;A shower or two;30;25;SE;10;80%;80%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;A shower in places;29;23;ENE;29;58%;81%;12

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and warm;41;27;Warm with hazy sun;41;27;SW;12;20%;20%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Pleasant and warmer;34;22;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;24;N;17;37%;3%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;A couple of showers;18;13;A morning shower;19;11;NE;13;73%;42%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;25;ESE;8;66%;64%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;28;Mostly sunny, warm;38;28;N;23;32%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;3;Sunny and delightful;22;4;WNW;7;38%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;29;14;Showers around;31;14;NW;8;24%;60%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;27;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;28;W;24;59%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;30;18;A t-storm in spots;31;18;SSW;10;51%;45%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sunshine;43;28;A shower in the p.m.;38;29;E;11;26%;63%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;21;7;Some sun, pleasant;24;12;SSW;12;35%;27%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;31;26;A shower or two;31;27;ESE;26;65%;73%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;S;6;65%;71%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;38;28;Mostly sunny and hot;39;27;SSW;13;53%;11%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;E;8;80%;69%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, cooler;12;1;A t-storm in spots;11;1;ESE;12;61%;85%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;33;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;SSW;12;73%;77%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;22;18;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;S;13;73%;18%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny, warm;31;17;WNW;9;54%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Partly sunny;21;12;W;13;64%;18%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Low clouds breaking;28;16;SSE;10;55%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Lots of sun, nice;31;23;Nice with sunshine;31;23;SE;9;68%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;30;17;Partly sunny, warm;33;16;ENE;8;33%;4%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Cloudy with showers;31;27;W;17;77%;98%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;30;25;A passing shower;32;25;SE;8;72%;73%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;32;27;A couple of t-storms;33;27;S;12;70%;91%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;13;Showers around;18;12;NNW;20;73%;82%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;30;14;Partly sunny;31;14;SSW;8;32%;37%;15

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny, warm;31;26;S;21;66%;40%;11

Minsk, Belarus;More sun than clouds;20;8;Partly sunny;21;9;WNW;13;50%;55%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Showers and t-storms;34;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;SSW;18;64%;58%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, warmer;20;12;More clouds than sun;19;12;NE;12;84%;8%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Pleasant and warmer;22;12;SE;6;57%;44%;6

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;13;5;Warmer;18;9;SW;9;66%;59%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;34;27;Hazy sunshine;35;26;NW;17;69%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;13;A passing shower;25;14;E;13;61%;73%;8

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;17;14;Warmer;22;15;NNE;12;61%;79%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;25;15;Showers around;25;15;W;16;52%;60%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer;25;15;Partly sunny, warm;28;19;SSW;25;41%;7%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Clouds and sun;27;17;NW;9;53%;9%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;19;7;A passing shower;19;8;SSW;9;48%;66%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;19;8;Warmer;22;11;NE;14;59%;44%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Variable clouds;28;27;A t-storm in spots;29;27;N;18;78%;47%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;NNW;8;79%;66%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ENE;11;78%;63%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warmer;27;15;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;N;10;58%;10%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;18;13;Spotty showers;19;13;N;12;77%;64%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy thunderstorms;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;11;77%;69%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;SE;12;76%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;An afternoon shower;34;24;ESE;9;52%;44%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partial sunshine;20;9;Clouds and sunshine;23;13;NE;7;54%;61%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;28;15;Rain;22;12;WNW;9;72%;99%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;20;9;A shower in spots;21;10;SSW;13;64%;55%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Sun and some clouds;25;17;WSW;12;68%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;30;25;Mostly sunny;31;24;SSE;11;62%;41%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;13;10;A shower in the p.m.;14;9;ESE;14;67%;66%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;17;8;NNW;9;59%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with rain;25;20;Partly sunny;25;19;ESE;8;72%;42%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;34;25;Sunshine and warmer;40;28;SSE;14;11%;3%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;27;12;Partly sunny;27;13;SW;10;51%;28%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly cloudy;18;8;WNW;17;60%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;22;12;Mostly sunny;21;12;WSW;14;70%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;18;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;19;SSW;6;79%;89%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;26;A shower in places;31;27;ESE;17;68%;41%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;24;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;SE;8;99%;73%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;ENE;15;27%;13%;15

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;15;7;A shower in the a.m.;15;8;SSE;4;61%;66%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;ENE;12;75%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;14;Sunny and warmer;34;18;NNE;10;39%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, warm;26;13;An afternoon shower;23;8;E;10;57%;78%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;29;16;Showers around;25;16;ESE;7;57%;94%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;21;A t-storm or two;27;21;NNE;13;68%;84%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;32;29;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SSE;14;74%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;20;12;Showers and t-storms;21;11;SSW;10;74%;82%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;E;20;73%;57%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun, a shower;19;8;Partly sunny;17;5;ESE;12;51%;8%;5

Sydney, Australia;Nice with some sun;22;14;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;NNW;11;71%;55%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;WNW;9;78%;86%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;19;8;Spotty showers;15;7;W;13;64%;78%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Unseasonably hot;37;21;Not as hot;32;20;ENE;12;37%;40%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Pleasant and warmer;24;10;Heavy p.m. showers;21;9;NW;11;73%;93%;6

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;32;17;Turning cloudy;32;19;NNE;10;10%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;25;19;SSW;17;46%;4%;10

Tirana, Albania;Pleasant and warmer;27;15;Showers and t-storms;27;15;SSE;8;60%;71%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;S;26;56%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;Clearing;16;10;Becoming cloudy;18;11;ENE;13;71%;64%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with some sun;24;17;Partly sunny;27;20;E;12;50%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;26;16;Clouds and sun, nice;28;17;ESE;14;50%;2%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;20;0;Increasing clouds;23;4;WNW;18;21%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;24;14;Increasingly windy;21;7;WNW;22;50%;8%;7

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;23;12;Showers and t-storms;24;13;W;9;52%;68%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, a t-storm;35;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;E;8;66%;92%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;21;7;Periods of sun;20;7;W;12;54%;59%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;23;12;Partly sunny;22;11;SW;9;48%;36%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;13;11;Clearing and windy;16;10;NNW;41;76%;44%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;36;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SSW;10;76%;86%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Pleasant and warmer;26;10;A t-storm in spots;21;10;NE;8;41%;73%;6

