Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 22, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A t-storm around;89;76;SW;9;77%;81%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;84;Sunny, low humidity;99;79;NW;12;41%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;77;58;Spotty showers;73;57;WSW;9;64%;62%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;77;63;A morning shower;75;61;ENE;9;68%;41%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;75;53;Clouds and sunshine;68;52;W;12;68%;18%;5

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;56;44;Showers around;56;44;NW;8;59%;84%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;90;64;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;SE;9;32%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and warm;84;58;A shower in places;82;57;WSW;21;32%;45%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;77;67;Showers and t-storms;82;70;NNE;10;81%;87%;3

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds, nice;77;61;Showers and t-storms;77;59;SSW;6;56%;62%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;59;43;Inc. clouds;60;54;NW;5;62%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;94;69;Clouds and sun, warm;102;73;ESE;7;15%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some brightening;91;76;Clouds and sun, nice;91;76;S;5;68%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;92;71;SW;7;54%;64%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;98;80;A shower;95;81;S;7;72%;69%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;73;58;Partly sunny;75;63;W;8;65%;12%;7

Beijing, China;Cooler with rain;64;55;Sunny and beautiful;82;57;NW;5;35%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;74;56;Showers and t-storms;74;57;SE;4;56%;82%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;72;49;Periods of sun;76;52;WSW;5;48%;70%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;64;51;A shower in places;65;47;ESE;6;75%;58%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-shower in spots;81;64;A t-shower in spots;81;64;ESE;7;71%;48%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;75;55;Showers and t-storms;75;56;NW;7;58%;66%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;A p.m. t-storm;73;48;NNW;8;65%;60%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;72;49;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;SSE;5;50%;5%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;56;Showers and t-storms;72;55;NW;4;63%;76%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;68;58;Variable cloudiness;68;58;NE;8;79%;7%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;85;64;A morning shower;86;64;NW;4;36%;48%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;High clouds;77;64;WSW;7;57%;81%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;94;65;Sunny and nice;87;62;N;10;35%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;70;51;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;NNW;11;51%;7%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;72;A shower or t-storm;82;71;SE;4;63%;61%;10

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;100;84;A p.m. t-storm;105;86;S;5;57%;61%;11

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;72;56;Showers and t-storms;66;53;ENE;8;76%;85%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;91;80;A t-storm or two;88;80;WSW;7;80%;91%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;62;46;A shower;65;47;NW;6;71%;81%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun;79;73;Sunny and nice;81;73;NW;13;73%;4%;11

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;74;65;Showers around;74;56;NNW;9;67%;60%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers;82;72;Showers around;85;73;S;10;82%;67%;6

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;Mostly sunny, warmer;102;84;WSW;7;34%;2%;11

Denver, United States;Showers around;64;37;Mostly sunny, cool;61;41;WSW;8;49%;25%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the a.m.;97;81;Mostly sunny and hot;100;82;S;7;63%;26%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;73;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSE;5;67%;80%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;65;49;Mostly cloudy, mild;70;53;WSW;10;70%;25%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and summerlike;94;67;A shower or t-storm;87;64;N;5;36%;56%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;73;64;Sunshine, pleasant;72;66;ENE;15;74%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;92;78;A t-storm in spots;91;78;N;5;87%;80%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;74;49;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;ENE;4;54%;6%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;An afternoon shower;89;75;S;8;57%;43%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;67;46;Spotty showers;61;46;NNW;9;55%;70%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;95;77;A heavy thunderstorm;91;78;SW;6;79%;76%;8

Hong Kong, China;Morning downpours;86;75;A shower or two;86;78;SE;6;80%;80%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;84;71;A shower in places;83;73;ENE;18;58%;81%;12

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and warm;105;81;Warm with hazy sun;106;80;SW;7;20%;20%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Pleasant and warmer;93;72;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;75;N;11;37%;3%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;A couple of showers;64;55;A morning shower;66;52;NE;8;73%;42%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;76;Clouds and sun;92;77;ESE;5;66%;64%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;100;82;Mostly sunny, warm;100;83;N;14;32%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;71;38;Sunny and delightful;72;39;WNW;4;38%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;85;58;Showers around;87;57;NW;5;24%;60%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;81;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;83;W;15;59%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;86;64;A t-storm in spots;88;64;SSW;6;51%;45%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sunshine;110;83;A shower in the p.m.;101;84;E;7;26%;63%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;70;45;Some sun, pleasant;75;54;SSW;7;35%;27%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;88;79;A shower or two;88;80;ESE;16;65%;73%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;90;75;A t-storm around;90;74;S;4;65%;71%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;101;82;Mostly sunny and hot;102;81;SSW;8;53%;11%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;77;E;5;80%;69%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, cooler;54;34;A t-storm in spots;53;34;ESE;7;61%;85%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;92;78;A couple of t-storms;91;78;SSW;7;73%;77%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;71;64;Partly sunny, nice;71;64;S;8;73%;18%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;79;61;Partly sunny, warm;89;63;WNW;6;54%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;Partly sunny;70;54;W;8;64%;18%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;Low clouds breaking;82;60;SSE;6;55%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Lots of sun, nice;87;73;Nice with sunshine;87;73;SE;6;68%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;85;62;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;ENE;5;33%;4%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;Cloudy with showers;88;80;W;10;77%;98%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;87;77;A passing shower;90;77;SE;5;72%;73%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;90;81;A couple of t-storms;91;81;S;8;70%;91%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;67;55;Showers around;64;53;NNW;12;73%;82%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;86;58;Partly sunny;87;57;SSW;5;32%;37%;15

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;87;78;Mostly sunny, warm;87;79;S;13;66%;40%;11

Minsk, Belarus;More sun than clouds;68;47;Partly sunny;70;49;WNW;8;50%;55%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Showers and t-storms;93;79;Mostly sunny;89;78;SSW;11;64%;58%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, warmer;67;53;More clouds than sun;66;54;NE;8;84%;8%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;59;50;Pleasant and warmer;72;54;SE;4;57%;44%;6

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;56;42;Warmer;65;49;SW;6;66%;59%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;93;81;Hazy sunshine;94;79;NW;11;69%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;55;A passing shower;76;57;E;8;61%;73%;8

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;62;58;Warmer;72;59;NNE;7;61%;79%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;76;60;Showers around;77;58;W;10;52%;60%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer;77;59;Partly sunny, warm;83;65;SSW;15;41%;7%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;Clouds and sun;81;62;NW;6;53%;9%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;66;44;A passing shower;67;47;SSW;6;48%;66%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;67;46;Warmer;71;51;NE;9;59%;44%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Variable clouds;83;80;A t-storm in spots;84;80;N;11;78%;47%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;NNW;5;79%;66%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;A t-storm around;88;74;ENE;7;78%;63%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warmer;81;58;Sunshine, pleasant;79;56;N;6;58%;10%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;64;55;Spotty showers;66;55;N;7;77%;64%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy thunderstorms;94;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;SSW;7;77%;69%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;78;A shower or t-storm;89;78;SE;7;76%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;91;74;An afternoon shower;93;76;ESE;5;52%;44%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partial sunshine;68;48;Clouds and sunshine;74;56;NE;4;54%;61%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;83;59;Rain;72;54;WNW;6;72%;99%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;67;48;A shower in spots;70;50;SSW;8;64%;55%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;76;61;Sun and some clouds;77;63;WSW;7;68%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;86;78;Mostly sunny;87;75;SSE;7;62%;41%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;56;50;A shower in the p.m.;57;47;ESE;9;67%;66%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;65;48;Partly sunny;62;46;NNW;5;59%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with rain;77;67;Partly sunny;77;67;ESE;5;72%;42%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;93;77;Sunshine and warmer;104;83;SSE;9;11%;3%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;81;53;Partly sunny;81;55;SW;6;51%;28%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;66;49;Mostly cloudy;64;47;WNW;11;60%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;72;53;Mostly sunny;71;53;WSW;9;70%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;64;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;66;SSW;4;79%;89%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;86;79;A shower in places;87;80;ESE;11;68%;41%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;76;67;A p.m. t-storm;76;67;SE;5;99%;73%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;85;60;Partly sunny, nice;86;62;ENE;9;27%;13%;15

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;59;44;A shower in the a.m.;58;46;SSE;2;61%;66%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;86;75;An afternoon shower;85;76;ENE;7;75%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;57;Sunny and warmer;93;65;NNE;6;39%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, warm;79;56;An afternoon shower;74;47;E;6;57%;78%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;84;61;Showers around;78;60;ESE;5;57%;94%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;70;A t-storm or two;81;70;NNE;8;68%;84%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;90;84;A t-storm in spots;90;83;SSE;8;74%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;69;53;Showers and t-storms;70;52;SSW;6;74%;82%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;86;78;Mostly sunny;87;79;E;12;73%;57%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun, a shower;66;46;Partly sunny;63;41;ESE;7;51%;8%;5

Sydney, Australia;Nice with some sun;72;58;Mostly sunny, nice;72;57;NNW;7;71%;55%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;WNW;6;78%;86%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;67;46;Spotty showers;59;45;W;8;64%;78%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Unseasonably hot;98;70;Not as hot;89;69;ENE;7;37%;40%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Pleasant and warmer;74;51;Heavy p.m. showers;70;49;NW;7;73%;93%;6

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;90;63;Turning cloudy;90;67;NNE;6;10%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;83;68;Mostly sunny;77;65;SSW;11;46%;4%;10

Tirana, Albania;Pleasant and warmer;81;59;Showers and t-storms;81;59;SSE;5;60%;71%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;83;65;Mostly sunny;79;64;S;16;56%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;Clearing;61;50;Becoming cloudy;64;51;ENE;8;71%;64%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with some sun;75;63;Partly sunny;80;68;E;7;50%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;78;61;Clouds and sun, nice;83;62;ESE;9;50%;2%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;68;33;Increasing clouds;73;39;WNW;11;21%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;75;57;Increasingly windy;71;45;WNW;14;50%;8%;7

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;73;54;Showers and t-storms;75;55;W;6;52%;68%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, a t-storm;95;78;A t-storm or two;93;78;E;5;66%;92%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;70;45;Periods of sun;68;45;W;7;54%;59%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;74;53;Partly sunny;72;52;SW;6;48%;36%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;55;52;Clearing and windy;61;50;NNW;25;76%;44%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;96;79;A t-storm or two;92;79;SSW;6;76%;86%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Pleasant and warmer;79;50;A t-storm in spots;70;50;NE;5;41%;73%;6

