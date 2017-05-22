Taiwan April export orders rise for 9th straight month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s export orders increased year-on-year for the ninth consecutive month in April, but slower than forecast, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Monday.

The nation’s overall export orders continued to show growth this month, receiving a total of US$35.61 billion and up 7.4 percent from the same month in the previous year, following a 12.3 percent rise in March and 22 percent in February, the MOEA said.

In the period between January and April, orders rose 11.3 percent from the same period last year, receiving a total of US$14.64 billion and the highest on record for that period, as the data showed.

In April, orders increased 22.3 percent for optical, photographic, cinematographic apparatus, 13.1 percent for information and communication products, 4.9 percent for electrical machinery, 12.4 percent for plastics and rubber, 9.9 percent for machinery, and 9.7 percent for mineral products.

The ministry said the growth will likely continue in the months ahead as demands for information/communications products and electronic components are expected to remain strong, benefiting from global economic recovery.

The ministry is also expecting a 10 percent growth in export orders in the second quarter this year. In the first quarter, Taiwan’s export orders rose 12.6 percent from a year earlier to US$110.85 billion, according to government data.