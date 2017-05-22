Sunday night shooting leaves 7-year-old boy dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Louisville.

The Courier-Journal reports (http://cjky.it/2qNCTMf ) Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says officers found a child with a single gunshot wound inside a residence Sunday night. Smiley says he was pronounced dead at Norton Children's Hospital.

The victim's name had not been released.

No suspects had been identified. Louisville police's homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

