Romania detains 6 Syrian migrants on way to Schengen zone

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian border police say they have detained and questioned six Syrian migrants who are suspected of illegally trying to leave Romania and head to the Schengen zone.

Police say they discovered the group of four adults and two children early Sunday near the town of Valea lui Mihai about 300 meters (330 yards) from the border with Hungary. Police say the migrants "couldn't justify their presence in the area."

They brought them in for questioning and they told police they were trying to reach the Schengen visa-free travel zone. Romania isn't in the Schengen zone, but Hungary is.

A statement on Monday said the adults were aged 23 to 40 and the children were 2 and 8. The group is being investigated for attempted illegal border crossing.