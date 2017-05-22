Tigerair Taiwan to probe pilots reportedly taking naps on flight duties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Responding to a Tigerair Taiwan whistleblowing copilot who revealed to the media that eight Tigerair Taiwan pilots had taken naps during flights, the airline said it had launched an internal investigation into the allegation and would also probe into the copilot’s motive for taking the photos.

According to the copilot’s revelation to the media, it took him one year to take the photos of the eight pilots napping after their planes had taken off.

Tigerair Taiwan said three of the eight pilots in the photos could be more clearly seen being on flight duties, and that neither of the three was arranged for flying on Monday.

The airline said that it does not tolerate pilots dozing off or sleeping on flight duties, and will severely punish any pilot who violates the rule. The budget carrier said it had launched a probe into these three pilots and suspended the whistleblowing copilot’s duty while investigating his motive for taking the photos.

Currently Tigerair Taiwan has 92 pilots and each of them flies an average of 70 hours to 80 hours a month, whereas the Civil Aviation Law stipulates that the maximum flight duty time for a pilot is 120 hours a month and 1,000 hours a year.