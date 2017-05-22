Photo of the Day: Terrace of Three Immortals in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The eight arch bridge in Sanxiantai (三仙台), Taitung County, is closing from June 1 to September 15 due to scheduled maintenance, according to the Department of East Coast National Scenic Sea.

Sanxiantai is one of Taitung's most notable scenic spots. It is a small offshore island composed of volcanic rock landscape eroded by seawater. Literally meaning "the terrace of the three immortals," Sanxiantai got its name from the legend of three famous immortals: Lu, Tung-pin, Iron Crutch Li, and Ho Hsien-ku once took a rest in this area leaving three footprints, which are the three gigantic rocks that can be seen today at the Sanxiantai scenic area.

A 320-meter-long undulating bridge was built for visitors to appreciate the surrounding geographic marvels, as well as its precious ecology in Sanxiantai.