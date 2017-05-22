Marriott International launches first hot spring resort in Taiwan with soft opening of the Westin Yilan

The Marriott International Hotels Group today proudly announces the soft opening of The Westin Yilan Resort. Owned by Yilan Lealea Development Holdings Co., Ltd, the Westin Yilan marks the brand’s first hot spring resort in Taiwan, situated in the island’s northeast. With the opening of The Westin Yilan, Marriott International continues to extend its global hospitality lead with more than 5,700 hotels in 110 countries, and 1.1million rooms around the world.

“An hour drive from Taipei metropolitan area, The Westin Yilan is perfectly located in the famous hot spring town, near lots of sightseeing spots,” said Tina Tang, General Manager of The Westin Yilan Resort. “From the unrivalled water quality to our iconic Heavenly Bed, we look forward to having our global guests leave feeling better than when they arrived.”

The Westin Yilan features 85 guest rooms and 6 swimming pool villas, all with fresh, natural hot spring water . All guest rooms are outfitted with the world-renowned Westin Heavenly® Bed – featuring plush sheets, down cushioning and a patented pillow-top mattress. Other amenities include the Heavenly® Bath enhanced with the brand’s Heavenly® Shower and the brand’s signature White Tea Aloe bath amenities; as well as a generous work area with 50-inch flat-screen LCD television, high-speed internet access and complimentary capsule coffee. The resort also offers 6 luxurious villas, with one or two rooms, from 208-340 square meters, giving guests the pleasure of enjoying the private pool and unbeatable service without leaving their room.