Indian student starts company while pursuing PhD in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Mahantesh Biradar, an Indian PhD candidate in Biomedical Science at National Yang Ming University and Academia Sinica, has founded a start up that will help his fellow international students find out about the latest research in Taiwan.

Biradar, 28, who was born in Vijayapura City in the Indian state of Karnataka, is currently researching the genomics of cardiovascular disease at Yang Ming University.

Before starting his PhD research, he worked as a teacher in an engineering college in India. After completing his bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology from Siddaganga Institute of Technology he went on to pursue his Master’s in Molecular Medicine from Amrita University where he studied the genetics of Indian Lung Cancer patients.

"During this time, I got more interested in translational medicine and I wanted to pursue my PhD research in subjects related to Molecular Medicine." said Mahantesh.

"When I was looking for a PhD positions in Translational Medicine, I came across the International PhD program in Biomedical Science at National Yang Ming University Taiwan. I applied for the same and got accepted into the PhD program focusing on biomedical Science.” Mahantesh said.

"During my research for a PhD program in Taiwan, I realized that there is no dedicated platform for Science and Technology research which is carried out in various universities in Taiwan. This makes it difficult for students from another country to look for the right option for them. As international students cannot read Chinese, it makes it all the more difficult. That is when the idea of Research Stash came to my mind."

"Research Stash is basically a collection of various resources which are useful for STEM researchers and also the latest research news from Taiwan. According to a research report from the Ministry of Education there were at least 110,000 overseas students in Taiwan and this number will rise up to 150,000 by the end of 2021. Therefore I feel Research Stash is definitely a necessity for these overseas students as well as for Taiwanese students.”

"At the moment, we are working to aggregate the latest research happening across various universities in Taiwan and we are promoting it globally through the Research Stash website and also through community building. We are also recruiting students/writers from various universities in Taiwan who would like to represent Research Stash on their campus. In the coming years we are planning to have feedback from various experts and target audience to further add various value added features on Research Stash." concluded Mahantesh.

To read more about Research Stash you can also visit the website.