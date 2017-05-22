Supreme Court to decide on same-sex marriage Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- The Supreme Court’s verdict on same-sex marriage will be released this Wednesday and groups with various opinions on the issue will gather outside of the Judicial Yuan for the result.

Proponents of marriage equality will hold a campaign near the Legislative Yuan. Hundreds of supporters are expected to attend the event and they are hoping that same-sex couples’ right to marry can be assured.

It is the first time the Council of Grand Justices will interpret the constitutionality same-sex marriage. It originates from a case brought by Chi Chia-wei (祁家威) in August, 2015. The long-time gay rights activist petitioned to have his case heard after his marriage registration with his partner was rejected in 2013. Supported by the Taipei City Government and numerous LGBT groups, his case was scheduled and heard in March.

Chi said after the hearing on March 24 that he was optimistic about the result.

If the denial of Chi's marriage certificate is deemed to be against the Constitution, either the Civil Code will be amended or there will be laws specifically made for same-sex couples, which could be discriminatory in nature.

"Then we will be treated like second-class citizens," said Chi, referring to the possibility of legislating laws just for gay couples.

Groups opposing same-sex marriage are also waiting for the result. Secretary-General of the Family Guardian Coalition, Andrew Chang (張守一), said that they will not take any action before the verdict is released. But if the current marriage system is judged to be unconstitutional, the anti-gay-marriage group will file a censure against the council to the Control Yuan.

"The judiciary should not interfere with the legislature," said Chang.

Other anti-marriage-equality groups, including the Protect the Family Alliance and the Coalition for the Happiness of Our Next Generation, will also gather around the Judicial Yuan in Wednesday afternoon.

Supporters from both sides of same-sex marriage debate are anxiously awaiting the verdict, as is Chi, who has been fighting for LGBT rights for more than four decades.

"It's not for me, but for people from the LGBT community to have equal rights," he said.