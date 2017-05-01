Caribbean ally speaks out in support of Taiwan in WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ministry of Health Cabinet Minister, Luke Browne, voiced his country’s support for Taiwan’s attendance at the Wednesday’s WHA meeting.

On Monday Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended a welcome reception for political allies of the WHO. At the reception several of Taiwan’s allies expressed Taiwan’s deep hope in attending the WHA meeting and eagerness to contribute to the international community.

Brown gave a speech particularly thanking Taiwan for the medical contributions made to his country, that they have been a huge help to recipients. What’s most important to him, he said, was that the international medical system does not have so many holes in it, and that everyone is cared for. For this reason, he sees Taiwan as a great contributor to international health and strongly supports their participation in the WHA.

The WHO yesterday announced that the submitted a proposal was submitted by the following 11 countries titled, Inviting Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer. The countries included: Belize, the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Nauru, the Republic of Nicaragua, the Republic of Palau, the Republic of Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, the Kingdom of Swaziland, and Tuvalu.

The Department Head of the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative office in Geneva, Chen Long-jin (陳龍錦), had optimistic interpretations of the decision-making process for Taiwan’s participation.

Chen highlighted that over the last eight years, Taiwan has made great strides toward constructively participating in the WHO as well gaining international support and strength. He is hopeful despite not having received an invitation yet. Chen emphasized that as an ally and as a democracy, Taiwan can still yet receive the support needed to participate in the WHA.







