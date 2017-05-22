Official: 5 security forces killed in an Afghanistan ambush

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least five local security forces have been killed after insurgents ambushed their convoy in northern Faryab province.

Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief in Faryab, says the victims include a group commander and four of his bodyguards.

The attack took place when the commander, who was only identified as Sadat, and his men were on their way to a funeral in Kohistanat district, says Yuresh. He said an unknown number of insurgents were also killed and wounded in the battle.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack in Faryab, but both Taliban insurgents and Islamic State group affiliates are active in the province and have of late increased their attacks on Afghan security forces.