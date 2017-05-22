  1. Home
The Latest: Trump traveling to Israel on Monday

By  Associated Press
2017/05/22 15:13

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's first trip abroad (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has declared in the past that finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is "maybe not as difficult as people have thought."

And now he will make his first visit to Israel full of promises but with few concrete ideas of solving the problem that has vexed presidents for decades.

Trump, fresh off two days in Saudi Arabia, will journey to Jerusalem on Monday and his stay will include separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump also planned to visit the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem and the Western Wall, an important Jewish holy site.

Despite the president's claim, White House aides have tried to play down expectations for significant progress on the peace process during Trump's stop.