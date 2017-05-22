Taiwan High Speed Rail rolls out half-price fares for college students heading home for the summer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As the summer vacation is around the corner, Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSR) will roll out half-price fair trains for college students heading home for this year’s summer vacation, the THSR said on Monday. Booking for these trains will begin at 0:00 on May 24, according to the THSR.

To meet the need of college students who usually have a smaller budget for transportation, the THSR has planned out special “half-price trains for college students going home for the summer vacation” for the seven-day period from June 20 to June 26. Each day there will be one southbound (at 10 a.m.) and one northbound (at 10:25 a.m.) such trains that stop at every station, so there will be a total of 14 such trains during the seven-day period, the THSR said. These special trains are on top of the original 50%-off, 30%-off and 15%-off “college student discount programs” already offered to college students, according to the THSR.

The THSR launched the college student discount programs in 2011, and on average the programs are used 7,000 times every day, according to the THSR. Since November 23, 2016, the THSR has added the college student discount advantage ticketing function in its T Express mobile phone ticketing system, the THSR said.

The THSR reminded college students who have booked trains through the college student discount programs to bring their student ID cards with them for ticket validation.

For more information, please check out the program webpage (Chinese)

"Half-priced trains for college students going home for the summer vacation” schedule