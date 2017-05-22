BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea says it's ready to deploy and start mass-producing a new medium-range missile capable of reaching Japan and major U.S. military bases there following a test launch it claims confirmed the missile's combat readiness and is an "answer" to President Donald Trump's policies. By Eric Talmadge. Sent 750 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-PARK'S TRIAL — Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye begins her criminal trial Tuesday on charges of extortion, bribery and abuse of power that could send her to jail for life. By Kim Tong-Hyung. Sent 920 words, photos.

INDONESIA-GAY RAID — Indonesian police detained 141 men in a weekend raid on a gay sauna in another sign of growing hostility to homosexuality in the world's most populous Muslim nation. Sent 240 words.

SOUTH CHINA SEA — The Philippines' top diplomat has sought to downplay President Rodrigo Duterte's pronouncement that Chinese President Xi Jinping told him China would go to war with Manila if it insists on drilling for oil in the disputed South China Sea, saying they were not threatening each other but talking about preventing conflict. With SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH.

CHINA-ANTARCTICA — Chinese officials plan to detail their ambitions in Antarctica as Beijing hosts a meeting of an international group that oversees management of the polar region. Scientific research in Antarctica is governed under a 1959 treaty that designated the ice-capped continent as a natural reserve. Sent 340 words.

AUSTRALIA-PHILANTHROPIST — Iron ore mining magnate Andrew Forrest said he was donating 400 million Australian dollars ($300 million) to charities in what has been described as a new record in Australian philanthropy. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 460 words; photos planned.

NEPAL-EVEREST — Three climbers have died on Mount Everest and another is missing in a busy and tragic weekend on the world's highest mountain, officials and expedition organizers said. By Binaj Gurubacharya. Sent 400 words, photo.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — Editor selections from the past week in Asia. Sent photos, 150 words.

TRUMP — Having declared that finding a solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict is "maybe not as difficult as people have thought," President Donald Trump makes his first visit to Israel with few concrete ideas of solving a problem that has vexed presidents for decades. By Jonathan Lemire and Julie Pace. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. UPCOMING: Video. With TRUMP-THE LATEST.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE — Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election. By Hope Yen. SENT: 780 words, photo.

BRAZIL-POLITICAL CRISIS — Brazilians call for their president to step down after the supreme court opened an investigation into allegations he endorsed the payment of hush money to a jailed former lawmaker. By Sarah DiLorenzo. Sent 570 words, photos.

WHO-TRAVEL — The World Health Organization spends about $200 million a year on travel — far more than what it doles out to fight some of the biggest problems in public health including AIDS, tuberculosis or malaria, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press. By Maria Cheng. Sent 1,200 words, photos.

WHO-CHINA-TAIWAN — China's health minister has all but slammed the door on any more participation for Taiwan at WHO's annual assembly until the island's government accepts the "One China" principle. By Jamey Keaten. Sent 500 words, photo.

FRANCE-CANNES-JAKE GYLLENHAAL — Jake Gyllenhaal says he was motivated by one goal above all others while shooting the fantasy "Okja": making director Bong Joon-ho giggle. Sent 600 words, photos.

HONG KONG-AIRLINE LAYOFFS — Cathay Pacific Airways is laying off nearly 600 staff at its headquarters in its biggest round of firings in two decades as it faces rising competition from rival carriers and tough business conditions. By Kelvin Chan. Sent 260 words, photo.

FORD-CEO — Ford Motor Co. is replacing CEO Mark Fields amid questions about its current performance and future strategy, according to a person familiar with the situation. By Auto Writer Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 700 words, photos.

JAPAN-TRADE — Japan's exports rose a solid 7.5 percent in April from a year earlier though the trade surplus dropped as higher oil prices pushed the value of imports higher. Sent 290 words.

VIETNAM-RCEP — Trade ministers from the Asia-Pacific region meet in Hanoi to speed up negotiations seeking to finalize a regional trade pact amid fears of growing trade protectionism. Sent 370 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks rose, cheered by the latest rally on Wall Street and relative quiet in U.S. politics as President Donald Trump began his first official trip overseas as president. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 410 words, photos.

