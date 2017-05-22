Taiwan's unemployment drops to 23-month low of 3.67%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to the government figures released on Monday, the rate of unemployment In Taiwan has reduced to 3.67 percent in April.

The Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) released the latest unemployment figures for April on Monday and has said that the rate of unemployment in Taiwan fell 0.11 percentage points from the previous month and 0.19 percentage points from a year earlier to the lowest level since May 2015, when the unemployment rate was 3.62 percent.

Post adjustments to the drop in the unemployment rate for the month of April was 3.78 percent, which showed a decline of 0.06 percent from March.

The total number of people out of work in April went down 13,000 from March and 19,000 from a year earlier, as per the DGBAS data.

On the other side, the total number of employees who lost their jobs as a result of business failures or downsizing went down by 4,000 from the previous month, the amount of first time job seekers also went down by 3,000 as per the data.

According to the Bureau, the number of workers who quit in April because they were unhappy with their jobs fell 3,000 while the number of those who lost their jobs due to termination of seasonal or temporary job contracts declined by 2,000.

The deputy director of the DGBAS' census department Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) pointed out that the lower unemployment rate in April meant that the economy and the job market of the country were doing better.

The unemployment rate for the age group 15-24 was 11.62 percent, which was the highest among other age groups, however the percentage declined from 12.01 percent seen in the previous month.

Whereas the unemployment rate between the age group 25-29 also declined, falling from 6.64 percent to 6.61.

For those with a university graduate degree or higher, the rate of unemployment was 3.95 percent, but also saw a drop from 4.07 percent last march, reports claimed.

In April, the labor participation rate of Taiwan was 58.70 percent, which also saw a dip of 0.03 percentage from March, while the percentage of employed people rose 0.11 percent.

In the first quarter of the year the unemployment rate averaged 3.77 percent, which also represented a decline of 0.12 percent.

The government has taken up measures to focus on improving the country's economy. The economy of Taiwan has been boosted by improved exports amid growing global demand, with outbound sales accounting for about 60 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The effects of these improvements resulted in several economic think tanks upgrading their forecast for Taiwan’s 2017 GDP growth by more than 2 percent as compared to the 1.50 percent last year.