AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

North Korea test launched a ballistic missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, seen as a direct challenge to the new South Korean president, who took office earlier this month, as U.S., Japan and European navies gathered for military showcases in the region.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping posed with world leaders as China hosted the Belt and Road Forum at Yangi Lake in the outskirts of Beijing.
The global "ransomware" cyberattack hit computers at 600 locations in Japan, but appeared to cause no major problems as Japanese started their workweek.
A Kashmiri boy used plywood to shield himself from stones and glass marbles during clashes between Indian policemen and protesters in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. The protesters were demanding the release of all political prisoners from Indian prisons.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Hiroshi Otabe in Tokyo.