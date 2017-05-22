Strasburg leads Nationals over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Stephen Strasburg struck out a season-high 11 batters, allowing five hits in 7 2/3 innings as the Washington Nationals beat the Braves 3-2 in Major League Baseball on Sunday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Strasburg (5-1) improved to 7-1 in his last nine starts against Atlanta. After Dansby Swanson hit a two-run double in the eighth that chased Strasburg, Koda Glover struck out Nick Markakis to end the inning and finished the six-hitter for his third save.

Daniel Murphy hit a second-inning homer off Jaime Garcia (1-3) and the Nationals added two unearned runs in the third.

YANKEES 3, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — Brett Gardner hit his eighth home run, one more than this 2016 total, and CC Sabathia won consecutive starts for the first time since last June to help New York avoid a three-game sweep.

Rookie Aaron Judge made a full extension diving backhand catch on the right field warning track in the sixth to rob Evan Longoria of a tying extra-base hit, starting a double play that doubled up Corey Dickerson at first.

Didi Gregorius had four hits, including an RBI single, as New York won for just the fourth time in 11 games.

Sabathia (4-2) allowed two runs and four hits in five-plus innings, and Dellin Betances got four outs for his second save.

Chris Archer (3-3) struck out a season-high 12, giving up three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

ANGELS 12, METS 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout homered, doubled and drove in three runs, C.J. Cron hit a grand slam and Los Angeles built a 9-0 lead by the third inning as it avoided a three-game sweep. Andrelton Simmons and Jefry Marte also homered for the Angels.

Matt Reynolds, Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce hit home runs as the Mets tried to rally.

Cron's long slam highlighted a five-run first, and Trout hit his 14th homer and Marte followed with a home run in the second that brought the withdrawal of Tommy Milone (1-2), who tied a career high by allowing eight runs.

Jesse Chavez (4-5) gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 3, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Marco Estrada (3-2) matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings, Devon Travis hit a three-run homer and Toronto prevented a three-game sweep with its second win in nine games against Baltimore this season.

Travis connected in the first inning off Wade Miley (1-2) following a two-out error and a single.

Joe Smith struck out Chris Davis with two on in the eighth, and Roberto Osuna got three outs for his sixth save.

ROYALS 6, TWINS 4, 1st game; TWINS 8, ROYALS 4, 2nd game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Robbie Grossman, Max Kepler and Chris Gemenez all homered to help the Minnesota salvage a split of the doubleheader.

Grossman and Kepler each hit two-run homers in the first inning, and Brian Dozier had an RBI double in the second off Ian Kennedy (0-4) in his first game back from the disabled list.

Minnesota's offense helped left-hander Adalberto Mejia (1-1) earn his first career big league win. Mejia was the Twins' 26th active player for the second game and allowed three runs in seven innings, on two home runs by Salvador Perez — who also went deep in the first game.

In the first game, Brandon Moss hit two of Kansas City's four home runs, and Perez and Jorge Bonifacio each hit two-run homers.

Mike Minor (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings to win for the first time since Aug. 28, 2014. Minor, a 29-year-old left-hander who missed two seasons with a shoulder injury, relieved Jake Junis with a 5-2 lead in the fifth, two outs and two on. He walked Max Kepler, retired Kennys Vargas on a popout then pitched a perfect sixth.

Kelvin Herrera pitched a one-hit ninth for his ninth save.

Phil Hughes (4-3) gave up five runs and six hits — including three homers — in four innings.

INDIANS 8, ASTROS 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Yan Gomes homered and tied a career high with five RBIs as Cleveland completed a three-game sweep.

Gomes' third-inning homer off Joe Musgrove (3-4) gave the Indians a 3-1 lead, and Cleveland added three more runs in the fourth. The Indians are 5-1 against Houston this season, dealing the Astros two of their three series losses.

Danny Salazar (3-4) yielded three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

ROCKIES 6, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie pitcher Kyle Freeland hit one of Colorado's four solo homers off Bronson Arroyo (3-4) and Colorado improved the NL's best record to 28-17.

Freeland (5-2) gave up four runs — three earned — in 5 2/3 innings. Joey Votto and Scott Schebler homered off him in the sixth.

Freeland doubled and hit his first major league homer off Arroyo (3-4), connecting on a 71 mph pitch for a drive to right field. Carlos Gonzalez, DJ LeMahieu and Pat Valaika also had solo shots off Arroyo, who has given up 15 homers.

Greg Holland remained perfect in 19 save chances.

Cincinnati has lost eight of nine, with none of its starters going more than 5 1/3 innings.

PIRATES 1, PHILLIES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chad Kuhl and four relievers combined on a three-hitter and Pittsburgh scratched out the only run of a rainy game when David Freese was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (2-1) returned from the disabled list and gave up four hits in seven innings.

Wade LeBlanc (3-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings to win in relief. Juan Nicasio and Felipe Rivero got the ball to Tony Watson, who earned his 10th save.

CARDINALS 8, GIANTS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Carpenter homered and Randal Grichuk drove in four runs for St. Louis, which stopped a four-game skid. San Francisco had won seven of eight.

Adam Wainwright (4-3) allowed one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Matt Cain (3-2), who gave up seven runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

CUBS 13, BREWERS 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant homered twice and reached base in all five plate appearances, Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist also went deep, and Willson Contreras went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

Jake Arrieta (5-3) allowed one unearned run over six innings.

Milwaukee's Eric Thames left in the fifth with leg cramping. Chase Anderson (2-1) yielded six runs and seven hits in four-plus innings.

RED SOX 12, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, California (AP) — Mitch Moreland homered in his third consecutive game, a two-run drive in the sixth off starter Andrew Triggs (5-3) that landed in the second deck. Boston avoided a four-game sweep.

Eduardo Rodriguez (3-1) allowed three runs and struck out eight in eight innings.

Hanley Ramirez and Christian Vazquez had three hits apiece.

Oakland's three errors raised its total to a major league-leading 42.

WHITE SOX 8, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Yolmer Sanchez had a two-run single in Chicago's five-run first inning, and Derek Holland (4-3) gave up six hits in eight innings.

Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs for the White Sox.

Nelson Cruz hit his 11th home run for the Mariners, who have lost three straight.

Seattle starter Chris Heston (0-1), recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before the game to make his first major league start since Oct. 2, 2015, was roughed up for seven runs and seven hits in three innings. He walked the bases loaded in the first before giving up four straight hits.

DODGERS 6, MARLINS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon McCarthy (4-1) retired his first 14 batters before Derek Dietrich's double and allowed one run and three hits in six innings.

Adrian Gonzalez had three RBIs and his first three-hit game of the season for the Dodgers. Yasmani Grandal had three hits, including a pair of doubles.

Vance Worley (0-1) made his Marlins debut and allowed three runs and six hits in four innings.

PADRES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Clayton Richard (3-5) pitched a five-hitter and struck out six in his fourth career complete game as San Diego ended a five-game losing streak.

The 33-year-old Richard also had an RBI single during a three-run, fifth-inning rally off Zack Godley (1-1) that was cut short due to fan interference.

RANGERS 5, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Napoli homered to the camera platform beyond center field, helping Yu Darvish beat Detroit yet again.

Darvish (5-2) has won all seven of his starts against the Tigers, although this one was a bit of a struggle. He allowed two runs and five hits in five innings, but Napoli put the Rangers ahead 3-2 with his solo shot in the fifth off Matthew Boyd (2-4).

Pete Kozma also went deep for Texas, and the Rangers shut down Detroit after Darvish exited. Relievers Alex Claudio and Sam Dyson allowed one hit apiece, and Keone Kela pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Ian Kinsler homered for the Tigers.