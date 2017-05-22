  1. Home
North Korea says ready to deploy, mass produce new missile

By  Associated Press
2017/05/22 12:39

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea says it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new medium-range missile capable of reaching Japan and major U.S. military bases there following a test launch it claims confirmed the missile's combat readiness and is an "answer" to President Donald Trump's policies.

The missile tested on Sunday is believed to be capable of reaching Japan and several major U.S. military bases in the country.

The missile, a solid-fuel "Pukguksong-2," flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles) and reached a height of 560 kilometers (350 miles) before plunging into the Pacific Ocean. North Korea's media said that more missiles would be launched and that they're the country's answer to the Trump administration.

Trump, traveling in Saudi Arabia, had no immediate public comment.