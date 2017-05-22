China sends letter barring 'Taiwan Province' from attending WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- For the first time in eight years, Taiwan has been excluded from attending the World Health Assembly (WHA) due to pressure from China on its governing body the World Health Organization (WHO) including a letter stating "Taiwan Province" should not attend the annual event.

The first paragraph of the letter compliments permanent member nations and then announces Taiwan's exclusion:

"The Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and Other International Organizations in Switzerland presents its complements to all Permanent Missions in Geneva and has the honor to inform the latter that the Chinese Government has decided that Taiwan Province of China shall not participate in the 70th World Health Assembly to be held from 22 to 31 May 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland."

The second paragraph goes on to say that since 2009, Taiwan had participated in the WHA under the designation "Chinese Taipei" as an observer with the consent of the Chinese government. It then goes on to say this "special arrangement" had made been possible through the "peaceful development of cross-strait relations," hinting that that cross-strait relations have since soured.

The letter closes in saying that the arrangement only applies to the WHA and does not "constitute a precedence for any activities or events of any other international organizations." Thus precluding Taiwan from using its past or future participation in the WHA as precedence for other international organizations.

In a secret memorandum of understanding signed between the WHO and China in 2005, limited participation of Taiwanese technical experts in certain WHO meetings were to be allowed under the name "Taiwan, China." In 2009, during the administration of Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou, Taiwan was allowed to join the WHA meeting for the first time since it was expelled from the United Nations in 1971.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) told Liberty Times that Taiwan should take this removal from the WHA as a new opening in international negotiations and the government should adjust its strategy, not just with participation in the WHA, but also its participation in the four major international organizations as an entity separate from China.

Kuan pointed out that Taiwan participates in the Asian Development Bank, Olympics, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and the World Trade Organization on an equal level with the other members. Kuan asserted Taiwan's participation in the WHA should be the same, "We are not asking for a lot, but we at least want to be considered an independent entity, not affiliated with China."