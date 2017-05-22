Bradley hits last-second shot, Celtics stun Cavs 111-108

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of G
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) puts up a shot over Boston Celtics' Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) drives on Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketba
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) reacts after being fouled against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 3 of the
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (23) gets off a shot between Boston Celtics' Kelly Olynyk (41) and Jae Crowder (99) during the second
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2)3 drives on Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder (99) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketbal
Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley (0) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketb
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) grabs a rebound against Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley (0) during the first half of Game 3 of
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, right, and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, left, battle for a rebound during the first half of Game 3
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) celebrates against Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA bask
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) and J.R. Smith (5) celebrate against the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 3 of the N
CLEVELAND (AP) — Avery Bradley's 3-pointer dropped in with less than a second left and the Boston Celtics, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 on Sunday night in Game 3 to end the champions' 13-game postseason winning streak.
Bradley's shot from the left wing bounced on the rim four times before going down. It capped a furious comeback by the Celtics, who trailed by 21 in the third quarter before rallying to tighten up a series that appeared to be over.
Marcus Smart scored 27 points, and Bradley had 20 for the Celtics. They were given little chance after losing by 44 in Game 2 and then losing Thomas for the rest of the postseason because of a hip injury.
Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, and Kevin Love 28 for Cleveland. The Cavaliers dropped to 10-1 in the postseason with their first loss since Game 4 of last year's Finals.
___
