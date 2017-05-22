Own goal helps Galaxy beat Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giovani dos Santos scored and the Los Angeles Galaxy capitalized on Minnesota's own goal to beat expansion United 2-1 in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

Christian Ramirez's own goal, his second in two matches, gave the Galaxy (4-5-2) a 2-1 lead in the 84th minute. Gyasi Zardes drew a free kick and Romain Alessandrini's entry off the set piece bounced off Ramirez, into the net.

Minnesota (3-7-2) has lost each of its last two games by one goal.

Dos Santos opened the scoring in the 38th minute, flipping a volley with the outside of his left foot — off a short, arcing pass from Alessandrini — over the outstretched arms of a diving Bobby Shuttleworth. Ramirez tied it from the top of the 6-yard box in the 66th, half-volleying a header from Sam Cronin into the back of the net.

Brian Rowe had four saves — including a pair of diving, one-handed stops — for Los Angeles.

The Galaxy are unbeaten in their last four matches.

REVOLUTION 2, CREW 1

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (AP) — Diego Fagundez scored two goals in 10 minutes in the first half and New England overcame an early deficit to beat Columbus.

Fagundez has scored all three of his goals this season in the last two games. The Revolution (3-4-4) have back-to-back wins, for the first time this season, after a five-match winless streak.

Cody Cropper had his second consecutive shutout.

Kei Kamara scored for Columbus (6-5-1)

NEW YORK CITY FC 3, ORLANDO CITY 0

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — David Villa scored twice and New York City FC beat Orlando City to extend its unbeaten streak to four games.

Rodney Wallace also scored for NYCFC (6-4-2). Orlando City (6-4-2) lost for the first time in seven matches at its new stadium, dating to a 1-0 win over NYCFC on March 5.