BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
By Associated Press
2017/05/22 09:49
Liga MX
|Mexican Football Standings
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Tijuana
|17
|9
|4
|4
|30
|22
|31
|Monterrey 17
|7
|6
|4
|26
|18
|27
|Chivas
|17
|7
|6
|4
|21
|18
|27
|Toluca
|17
|8
|3
|6
|21
|20
|27
|Santos
|17
|5 11
|1
|25
|20
|26
|Atlas
|17
|7
|5
|5
|24
|20
|26
|Tigres
|17
|7
|4
|6
|26
|12
|25
|Monarcas
|17
|6
|6
|5
|19
|16
|24
|America
|17
|7
|3
|7
|19
|19
|24
|Pachuca
|17
|6
|6
|5
|16
|16
|24
|Cruz Azul 17
|5
|6
|6
|19
|20
|21
|Necaxa
|17
|5
|6
|6
|16
|21
|21
|Veracruz
|17
|7
|0 10
|14
|20
|21
|Leon
|17
|5
|5
|7
|21
|23
|20
|Queretaro 17
|5
|4
|8
|21
|27
|19
|Jaguares
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|28
|19
|Pumas
|17
|5
|3
|9
|21
|30
|18
|Puebla
|17
|4
|4
|9
|18
|25
|16