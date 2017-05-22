BC-SOC--Mexican Standings

  1. Home
2017/05/22 09:49
Mexican Football Standings
Liga MX
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Tijuana 17 9 4 4 30 22 31
Monterrey 17 7 6 4 26 18 27
Chivas 17 7 6 4 21 18 27
Toluca 17 8 3 6 21 20 27
Santos 17 5 11 1 25 20 26
Atlas 17 7 5 5 24 20 26
Tigres 17 7 4 6 26 12 25
Monarcas 17 6 6 5 19 16 24
America 17 7 3 7 19 19 24
Pachuca 17 6 6 5 16 16 24
Cruz Azul 17 5 6 6 19 20 21
Necaxa 17 5 6 6 16 21 21
Veracruz 17 7 0 10 14 20 21
Leon 17 5 5 7 21 23 20
Queretaro 17 5 4 8 21 27 19
Jaguares 17 5 4 8 18 28 19
Pumas 17 5 3 9 21 30 18
Puebla 17 4 4 9 18 25 16