Chan and Hingis win women's doubles title at BNL d'Italia

Taipei, May 21 --Taiwan's Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然, Latisha Chan) and Martina Hingis of Switzerland won the Internazionali BNL d'Italia women's doubles title in Rome on Sunday.



The second-seeded Chan and Hingis took the title with a 7-5, 7-6 (4) win over top seeds Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova of Russia, to give the duo some momentum heading into the upcoming French Open, where Chan will be seeking the first Grand Slam title of her career.



She has come close before, reaching the women's double final of the Australian Open and US Open in 2007 and of the Australian Open in 2015.



Her odds of success seem to have improved since beginning to partner with Hingis earlier this year. The two have already won the 2017 BNP Paribas Open women's doubles title in Indian Wells on March 19 and the 2017 Mutua Madrid Open women's doubles title in Madrid on May 13, in addition to their title in Rome this week.