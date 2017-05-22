  1. Home
Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on May 22, 2017

By Central News Agency
2017/05/22

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, May 22 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows: 

@Apple Daily: Beastly parents get 20 years for killing baby girl, mutilating its remains. 
@United Daily News: Taiwan gets poor rating for care of chronic disease. 
@China Times: More incentive for energy saving. 
@Liberty Times: China tells other countries it blocks Taiwan's 
participation in WHA. 

Business dailies:
@Economic Daily News: Real estate developers forecast housing market growth for 2017. 
@Commercial Times: Cabinet takes measures to boost birth rate.
