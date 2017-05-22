Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, May 22 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@Apple Daily: Beastly parents get 20 years for killing baby girl, mutilating its remains.
@United Daily News: Taiwan gets poor rating for care of chronic disease.
@China Times: More incentive for energy saving.
@Liberty Times: China tells other countries it blocks Taiwan's
participation in WHA.
Business dailies:
@Economic Daily News: Real estate developers forecast housing market growth for 2017.
@Commercial Times: Cabinet takes measures to boost birth rate.
