BC-AP--AP Sports Digest, AP

SOCCER

SOC--CHAMPION REAL MADRID

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid won the Spanish league for the first time in five years on Sunday, and kept rival Barcelona from its third straight championship. SENT: 889 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid earned a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in an emotional final game at the Vicente Calderon Stadium on Sunday. SENT: 430 words.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON (AP) Arsene Wenger's proud record is over: Arsenal has failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. SENT: 1048 words, photos.

SOC--CHAMPION JUVENTUS

ROME (AP) Juventus clinched a record sixth straight Serie A title with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Crotone in the penultimate round on Sunday. SENT: 712 words, photos.

TENNIS

TEN--ITALIAN OPEN

ROME (AP) Alexander Zverev signaled his anticipated arrival among the tennis elite by defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 Sunday to win the Italian Open. SENT: 650 words, photos.

TEN--DJOKOVIC-AGASSI

ROME (AP) Novak Djokovic is joining forces with Andre Agassi in an effort to return to No. 1. SENT: 589 words, photos.

CRICKET

CRI--IPL FINAL

HYDERABAD, India (AP) Mumbai Indians won their third Indian Premier League title on Sunday, defeating Rising Pune Supergiant by just one run in a dramatic final which went to the last ball. SENT; 512 words, photos.

ICE HOCKEY

HKO--WORLDS

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) Sweden won the ice hockey world championship with a 2-1 victory on penalties over two-time defending champion Canada on Sunday. SENT: 350 words, photos.

GOLF

GLF-BYRON NELSON

IRVING, Texas (AP) Billy Horschel won the AT&T Byron Nelson with a par on the first playoff hole Sunday after Jason Day pulled his 4-foot par putt left and past the hole. SENT: 230 words. Will be updated.

RACING

RAC-PREAKNESS

BALTIMORE (AP) Cloud Computing stole the Preakness, and any hope of a Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes. SENT: 560 words, photos.

CYCLING

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) Bob Jungels took a sprint ahead of several overall favorites to win the crash-filled 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, while Tom Dumoulin had six seconds shaved off his overall lead in the final leg before the high mountains. SENT: 350 words, photos.

RUGBY

RGU--LONDON SEVENS

LONDON (AP) Scotland successfully defended its London Sevens rugby title when it overcame home side England 12-7 in the final at Twickenham on Sunday. SENT: 300 words, photos.

