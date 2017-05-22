AEK beats Panathinaikos 1-0 to keep Greek playoffs lead

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Lazaros Christodoulopoulos scored the only goal in the 85th minute as AEK Athens beat Panathinaikos 1-0 in the Greek league playoffs on Sunday.

A headed clearance fell to Christodoulopoulos a few meters (yards) outside the area and his powerful shot bounced once before the ball found the bottom right corner of the net at Athens Olympic Stadium.

PAOK took advantage of its numerical superiority to beat visiting Panionios 1-0 with a goal by substitute Aleksandar Prijovic in the 75th. Panionios' Masoud Shojaei was dismissed with a second yellow card in the 68th.

AEK is leading the playoffs. It's a point ahead of PAOK, two ahead of Panionios and four ahead of Panathinaikos.

The playoffs winner joins Olympiakos in Champions League qualifiers.