Giro d'Italia Results

|Sunday
|At Bergamo, Italy
|15th Stage
|A 199-kilometer ride from Valdengo to Bergamo
1. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 4:16:51.
2. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.
3. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, same time.
4. Adam Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, same time.
5. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
6. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
7. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
8. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.
9. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.
10. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
|Also
21. Tejay Van Garderen, BMC Racing, :25 behind.
|Overall Standings
|(After 15 stages)
1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 63:48:08.
2. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:41.
3. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, 3:21.
4. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 3:40.
5. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 4:24.
6. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 4:32.
7. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 4:59.
8. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 5:18.
9. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 6:01.
10. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 7:03.
|Also
32. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 34:13.