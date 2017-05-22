  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/05/22 04:40
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Velez Sarsfield 2, Tigre 1

Saturday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman 3, Banfield 0

Belgrano 1, Patronato Parana 1

Lanus 2, Atletico Rafaela 0

Sarmiento 1, Talleres 4

Boca Juniors 1, Newell's 0

Tigre 1, San Martin 1

Santa Fe 0, Arsenal 1

Independiente 2, Huracan 1

Sunday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 3, Velez Sarsfield 0

San Lorenzo vs. Aldosivi

Temperley vs. Colon

Quilmes vs. Defensa y Justicia

Rosario Central vs. Racing Club

Monday's Match

Olimpo vs. Estudiantes