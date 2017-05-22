BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Velez Sarsfield 2, Tigre 1
|Saturday's Matches
Atletico Tucuman 3, Banfield 0
Belgrano 1, Patronato Parana 1
Lanus 2, Atletico Rafaela 0
Sarmiento 1, Talleres 4
Boca Juniors 1, Newell's 0
Tigre 1, San Martin 1
Santa Fe 0, Arsenal 1
Independiente 2, Huracan 1
|Sunday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 3, Velez Sarsfield 0
San Lorenzo vs. Aldosivi
Temperley vs. Colon
Quilmes vs. Defensa y Justicia
Rosario Central vs. Racing Club
|Monday's Match
Olimpo vs. Estudiantes