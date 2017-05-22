BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/05/22 04:41
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 25 15 7 3 50 21 52
San Lorenzo 24 14 4 6 40 28 46
River Plate 23 13 6 4 41 23 45
Newell's 25 13 6 6 34 21 45
Banfield 25 14 3 8 33 28 45
Estudiantes 24 12 8 4 38 22 44
Independiente 24 12 8 4 32 17 44
Colon 24 13 5 6 29 18 44
Racing Club 24 13 3 8 40 31 42
Lanus 25 11 6 8 29 23 39
Rosario Central 24 10 7 7 31 23 37
Talleres 25 10 7 8 28 22 37
Gimnasia 24 9 7 8 20 17 34
Defensa y Justicia 23 9 7 7 20 18 34
Godoy Cruz 25 10 4 11 27 29 34
Atletico Rafaela 25 9 6 10 25 23 33
Atletico Tucuman 24 8 7 9 30 28 31
Santa Fe 25 7 8 10 22 30 29
Velez Sarsfield 25 8 4 13 22 38 28
Olimpo 23 6 9 8 23 23 27
Patronato Parana 25 6 9 10 25 33 27
Temperley 24 7 6 11 21 31 27
San Martin 25 5 11 9 20 33 26
Tigre 25 6 7 12 29 37 25
Huracan 25 5 9 11 20 24 24
Sarmiento 25 5 7 13 23 37 22
Quilmes 24 6 4 14 15 36 22
Aldosivi 24 4 8 12 13 31 20
Belgrano 25 3 10 12 16 28 19
Arsenal 24 4 5 15 19 42 17
Tuesday, May 16

Velez Sarsfield 2, Tigre 1

Saturday, May 20

Atletico Tucuman 3, Banfield 0

Belgrano 1, Patronato Parana 1

Lanus 2, Atletico Rafaela 0

Sarmiento 1, Talleres 4

Boca Juniors 1, Newell's 0

Tigre 1, San Martin 1

Santa Fe 0, Arsenal 1

Independiente 2, Huracan 1

Sunday, May 21

Godoy Cruz 3, Velez Sarsfield 0

San Lorenzo vs. Aldosivi 1915 GMT

Temperley vs. Colon 2000 GMT

Quilmes vs. Defensa y Justicia 2215 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Racing Club 2315 GMT

Monday, May 22

Olimpo vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT

Tuesday, May 23

Gimnasia vs. River Plate 0015 GMT