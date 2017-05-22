BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Boca Juniors
|25 15
|7
|3
|50
|21
|52
|San Lorenzo
|24 14
|4
|6
|40
|28
|46
|River Plate
|23 13
|6
|4
|41
|23
|45
|Newell's
|25 13
|6
|6
|34
|21
|45
|Banfield
|25 14
|3
|8
|33
|28
|45
|Estudiantes
|24 12
|8
|4
|38
|22
|44
|Independiente
|24 12
|8
|4
|32
|17
|44
|Colon
|24 13
|5
|6
|29
|18
|44
|Racing Club
|24 13
|3
|8
|40
|31
|42
|Lanus
|25 11
|6
|8
|29
|23
|39
|Rosario Central
|24 10
|7
|7
|31
|23
|37
|Talleres
|25 10
|7
|8
|28
|22
|37
|Gimnasia
|24
|9
|7
|8
|20
|17
|34
|Defensa y Justicia 23
|9
|7
|7
|20
|18
|34
|Godoy Cruz
|25 10
|4 11
|27
|29
|34
|Atletico Rafaela
|25
|9
|6 10
|25
|23
|33
|Atletico Tucuman
|24
|8
|7
|9
|30
|28
|31
|Santa Fe
|25
|7
|8 10
|22
|30
|29
|Velez Sarsfield
|25
|8
|4 13
|22
|38
|28
|Olimpo
|23
|6
|9
|8
|23
|23
|27
|Patronato Parana
|25
|6
|9 10
|25
|33
|27
|Temperley
|24
|7
|6 11
|21
|31
|27
|San Martin
|25
|5 11
|9
|20
|33
|26
|Tigre
|25
|6
|7 12
|29
|37
|25
|Huracan
|25
|5
|9 11
|20
|24
|24
|Sarmiento
|25
|5
|7 13
|23
|37
|22
|Quilmes
|24
|6
|4 14
|15
|36
|22
|Aldosivi
|24
|4
|8 12
|13
|31
|20
|Belgrano
|25
|3 10 12
|16
|28
|19
|Arsenal
|24
|4
|5 15
|19
|42
|17
|Tuesday, May 16
Velez Sarsfield 2, Tigre 1
|Saturday, May 20
Atletico Tucuman 3, Banfield 0
Belgrano 1, Patronato Parana 1
Lanus 2, Atletico Rafaela 0
Sarmiento 1, Talleres 4
Boca Juniors 1, Newell's 0
Tigre 1, San Martin 1
Santa Fe 0, Arsenal 1
Independiente 2, Huracan 1
|Sunday, May 21
Godoy Cruz 3, Velez Sarsfield 0
San Lorenzo vs. Aldosivi 1915 GMT
Temperley vs. Colon 2000 GMT
Quilmes vs. Defensa y Justicia 2215 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Racing Club 2315 GMT
|Monday, May 22
Olimpo vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, May 23
Gimnasia vs. River Plate 0015 GMT