China warns Taiwan of continued lockout from WHO assembly

By  Associated Press
2017/05/22 09:30

21 U.S. senators signed a letter of support for Taiwan's inclusion in the WHA(By Central News Agency)

GENEVA (AP) — China's health minister has all but slammed the door on Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization's annual assembly until the island's government accepts the "One China" principle.

Health Minister Li Bin blamed Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's ruling party for Beijing's unwillingness to let Taiwan attend the World Health Assembly as an observer, the first such lockout since 2008.

China insists that Taiwan is part of its territory.

Speaking a day before the assembly opens in Geneva, Li told reporters at China's mission on Sunday that the conditions for a "special arrangement" under which China would agree to Taiwan's attendance don't exist this year.

Taiwan's health minister has arrived in Geneva, and about a dozen Taiwan allies are expected to push for Taiwan to be granted access to the assembly.
World Health Organization
WHO
WHA
One China policy

