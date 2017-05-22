Jungels wins 15th stage as Dumoulin keeps pink jersey

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Bob Jungels took a sprint ahead of several overall favorites to win the crash-filled 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, while Tom Dumoulin had six seconds shaved off his overall lead in the final leg before the high mountains.

Jungels, of Luxembourg with the Quick Step team, surged past Nairo Quintana and Thibaut Pinot at the end of the 199-kilometer (124-mile) route from Valdengo to Bergamo, which contained two categorized climbs shortly before the finish and a shorter climb up cobblestones in Bergamo's old city.

"It's never easy to plan an attack like mine today in a stage like this," Jungels said. "It was more of a classic than a Grand Tour stage. It's what I needed to win a stage."

Dumoulin's lead was cut to 2:41 ahead of Quintana, with Pinot 3:21 back in third.

Not looking to take any unnecessary risks, Dumoulin rode more cautiously through the final kilometers and dropped slightly behind.

Quintana fell while negotiating a corner on a downhill stretch and had to change bikes.

Dumoulin ordered his teammates at the front to slow down and let Quintana catch up.

Tanel Kangert of Astana and Kenny Elissonde of Sky were involved in more serious crashes.

"I didn't want to take time on Quintana when he crashed because it wasn't the right way to do it," Dumoulin said. "Sometimes the race goes on but this was a good moment to wait for him. My legs felt good today but I'm always looking forward to a rest day."

Jungels wore the overall leader's pink jersey for four days in the opening week and leads the best young rider classification. It was his first Grand Tour victory.

After the final rest day Monday, Stage 16 on Tuesday is considered the race's toughest: a lengthy 222-kilometer (138-mile) leg from Rovetta to Bormio that features three strenuous climbs, including the legendary Mortirolo and Stelvio passes.

The 100th Giro concludes with an individual time trial in Milan next Sunday.