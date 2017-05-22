  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2017/05/22 00:45
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Arsenal 3, Everton 1

Arsenal: Hector Bellerin (8), Alexis Sanchez (27), Aaron Ramsey (90).

Everton: Romelu Lukaku (58, pen.).

Halftime: 2-0.

Burnley 1, West Ham 2

Burnley: Sam Vokes (23).

West Ham: Sofiane Feghouli (27), Andre Ayew (72).

Halftime: 1-1.

Hull 1, Tottenham 7

Hull: Sam Clucas (66).

Tottenham: Harry Kane (11, 13, 72), Dele Alli (45), Victor Wanyama (69), Ben Davies (84), Toby Alderweireld (87).

Halftime: 0-3.

Watford 0, Manchester City 5

Manchester City: Vincent Kompany (5), Sergio Aguero (23, 36), Fernandinho (41), Gabriel Jesus (58).

Halftime: 0-4.

Chelsea 5, Sunderland 1

Chelsea: Willian (8), Eden Hazard (61), Pedro (77), Michy Batshuayi (90, 90).

Sunderland: Javi Manquillo (3).

Halftime: 1-1.

Southampton 0, Stoke 1

Stoke: Peter Crouch (60).

Halftime: 0-0.

Liverpool 3, Middlesbrough 0

Liverpool: Georginio Wijnaldum (45), Philippe Coutinho (51), Adam Lallana (56).

Halftime: 1-0.

Swansea 2, West Bromwich Albion 1

Swansea: Jordan Ayew (72), Fernando Llorente (86).

West Bromwich Albion: Jonny Evans (33).

Halftime: 0-1.

Leicester 1, Bournemouth 1

Leicester: Jamie Vardy (51).

Bournemouth: Junior Stanislas (1).

Halftime: 0-1.

Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0

Manchester United: Josh Harrop (15), Paul Pogba (19).

Halftime: 2-0.