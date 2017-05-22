BC-SOC--English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Arsenal 3, Everton 1
Arsenal: Hector Bellerin (8), Alexis Sanchez (27), Aaron Ramsey (90).
Everton: Romelu Lukaku (58, pen.).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Burnley 1, West Ham 2
Burnley: Sam Vokes (23).
West Ham: Sofiane Feghouli (27), Andre Ayew (72).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Hull 1, Tottenham 7
Hull: Sam Clucas (66).
Tottenham: Harry Kane (11, 13, 72), Dele Alli (45), Victor Wanyama (69), Ben Davies (84), Toby Alderweireld (87).
Halftime: 0-3.
|Watford 0, Manchester City 5
Manchester City: Vincent Kompany (5), Sergio Aguero (23, 36), Fernandinho (41), Gabriel Jesus (58).
Halftime: 0-4.
|Chelsea 5, Sunderland 1
Chelsea: Willian (8), Eden Hazard (61), Pedro (77), Michy Batshuayi (90, 90).
Sunderland: Javi Manquillo (3).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Southampton 0, Stoke 1
Stoke: Peter Crouch (60).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Liverpool 3, Middlesbrough 0
Liverpool: Georginio Wijnaldum (45), Philippe Coutinho (51), Adam Lallana (56).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Swansea 2, West Bromwich Albion 1
Swansea: Jordan Ayew (72), Fernando Llorente (86).
West Bromwich Albion: Jonny Evans (33).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Leicester 1, Bournemouth 1
Leicester: Jamie Vardy (51).
Bournemouth: Junior Stanislas (1).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0
Manchester United: Josh Harrop (15), Paul Pogba (19).
Halftime: 2-0.