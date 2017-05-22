Gunbattle kills 4 rebels, 3 Indian soldiers in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India's army says a two-day fight has left four insurgents and three Indian soldiers dead close to a cease-fire line dividing troubled Kashmir between longtime rivals India and Pakistan.

Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman, says the Indian soldiers intercepted the rebels after they crossed over from the Pakistani side of Kashmir on Saturday and a gunbattle erupted.

Kalia said the fighting ended on Sunday in Nowgam sector, nearly 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of Srinagar, the main city in Indian Kashmir.

There was no independent confirmation of the fighting between the two sides.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the insurgents fighting for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with neighbouring Pakistan, a charge Islamabad denies.

Pakistan says it provides moral and diplomatic support to the rebels.