Man City beats Watford 5-0, qualifies for Champions League

WATFORD, England (AP) — Manchester City secured direct progress to next season's Champions League group stage by thrashing Watford 5-0 on Sunday to finish third in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero scored twice to make it 33 goals for the season in all competitions — his most prolific season since joining City in 2011 — with Vincent Kompany, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus also netting at Vicarage Road.

In its first season under manager Pep Guardiola, City didn't win a trophy but has achieved the minimum requirement of returning to the Champions League.

By staying above fourth-placed Liverpool on the final day of the season, City will not have to go through qualifying like the team had to last season.